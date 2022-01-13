News Archives
Sherod Duncan arrested for emotional stress against GECOM staff
APNU+AFC MP, Sherod Duncan
OPPOSITION parliamentarian, Sherod Duncan was arrested on Thursday and is under investigation following a police complaint against him filed by a staff of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), police said.

The GECOM staffer, Aneal Giddings, alleged that on January 12, Duncan used inappropriate names to refer to him while speaking on his nightly ‘In The Ring’ Facebook programme.

Police are treating this as a cyber crime. The complaint is for emotional stress and humiliation. Giddings is GECOM’s Information Technology Manager.  This is an active investigation.

