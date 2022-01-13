After US ruling on civil sex assault case, Queen strips Prince Andrew’s military titles, use of HRH

Like Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew retains his title HRH but will not use it in any official capacity.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said it had no comment about the duke’s military titles being handed back to the Queen, and that it was a matter for the Palace.

On Thursday, a letter – released by anti-monarchy pressure group Republic – was signed by more than 150 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans asking the Queen to strip Prince Andrew of his eight British military titles.

Lt Stuart Hunt, who served in The 1st Royal Tank Regiment and signed the letter, welcomed the prince losing his military titles but suggested the matter should have been resolved sooner.

The 52-year-old told the PA News Agency: “It’s an unsavoury business… I’m just glad he’s not associated with the military now.