DPP recommends manslaughter charge against rank who shot Orin Boston
DECEASED: Orin Boston
DECEASED: Orin Boston

MONTHS after the fatal shooting of Essequibo businessman, Orin Boston by a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) member of the Guyana Police Force (GFP), the Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali Hack, today, recommended that officer be charged with manslaughter.

The killing of the 29-year-old popular businessman sparked public outrage. Earlier this month, police finally submitted their file containing all evidence and statements on the matter to the DPP’s office for legal advice.

With a decision now being returned from the DPP, the rank, who is yet to be named, is expected to be arraigned before a magistrate in the Essequibo Magisterial District.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
