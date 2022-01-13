COVID-19 surge continues as Guyana records 1,019 new cases

GUYANA continues to see a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the latest figures from the Ministry of Health showing that 1,019 new cases were recorded within the past 24 hours.

This was according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during Wednesday’s edition of the COVID-19 update.

With the country recording a steady increase in cases, health officials have cautioned that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be present locally, but data to substantiate this possibility is not yet available.

Minister of Anthony, on Monday, confirmed that 50 samples will be sent this week to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago for testing, to confirm the presence of the Omicron variant in Guyana.

But even as authorities continue to gather information and do their part to mitigate the impact and spread of COVID-19, individuals have been advised of their responsibility in this ongoing fight.

Dr. Anthony said that persons have been flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, and this has also been hindering progress in the fight against this disease.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), where a majority of the population resides, accounts for the largest number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, with 4,878 persons being infected.

Further, Minister Anthony said there are 7,613 active cases across the country. Region One (Barima-Waini) currently has 70 active cases, while Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have some 195 and 912 cases respectively.

Additionally, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has 176; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 561; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 228; Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), 12; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), 263 and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), 318.

Minister Anthony said that while transmission of the virus remains high, hospitalisation remains relatively low.

As it is, 93 of those who have tested positive are currently hospitalised, with 64 of those persons being patients at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal.

According to the latest COVID-19 statistics, some 415,611 adults and 31,333 adolescents have received their first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines available in Guyana.

Those numbers, when broken down, mean that 81 per cent of the country’s adult population, and 43 per cent of its adolescent population have received their first COVID-19 “jab”.

Regarding second doses, statistics show that 58.9 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, representing some 309,118 persons, while 22,193 adolescents or 30.4 per cent of that grouping have received the second shot, and are now categorised as fully vaccinated.

With the exception of the Johnson and Johnson variety, two doses of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines are required.

Dr. Anthony said that some 20,713 persons have gotten their booster shots, which, according to him, has mitigated the effects of the virus.

STRICT POLICIES

Although more persons are getting vaccinated, Minister Anthony said employers need to institute stricter policies to govern the operations of the workplace and guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Minister said that persons “let their guard down” in familiar environments like the workplace without considering what types of precautions their colleagues are taking outside of the office.

He advised persons to take all necessary precautions, including wearing facemasks, sanitising, and social distancing, which help to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Employers need to put in place, if they haven’t done so already, strict policies to prevent the spread of the infection within the workplace. That includes sanitising, masking, distancing and, of course, to make sure that the persons who are working at the site, are fully vaccinated, and for them to be boosted as well,” Dr. Anthony said.