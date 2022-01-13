16 per cent drop in workplace fatalities recorded for 2021

THE Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department of the Ministry of Labour has said that it has recorded a 16 per cent reduction in the number of workplace fatalities in 2021, when compared to 2020.

In a press release, issued on Monday, the ministry stated that, 32 workplace fatalities were recorded in the year 2020 across all sectors with mining being the number one contributor.

The ministry subsequently embarked on a rigorous campaign with local businesses through its OSH Department and supporting agencies to create safer workplaces throughout the nation.

“Our OSH officers worked tirelessly, braving the rain and sun to tackle unsafe working conditions and bring awareness to employers and employees about the benefits of the continuous upkeeping of safe work and a healthy working environment,” the release stated.

According to the release, outreaches and public awareness activities were conducted in mining communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine whereby many workers were reached through the safety and health messages aired on the radio and television, as well as the widespread distribution of brochures, flyers and posters.

“The outcome of the foregoing efforts resulted in this 16 per cent reduction in workplace fatalities in 2021. It must be noted that the reduction was seen in the areas of mining and construction,” the release added.

Meanwhile, subject minister, Joseph Hamilton, was quoted as saying that work-related deaths are unacceptable and safe work should be provided for all workers “regardless of where they work.”

He said that while there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities, more work needs to be done.

As such, the ministry, through its OSH Department, will continue to tackle unsafe workplace conditions as well as unsafe workplace practices through inspections and audits to reduce the number of accidents that occur in both the formal and informal sectors.

According to the release, the minister is optimistic that more can and will be done to ensure the safety and health of all workers throughout Guyana. He also holds the view that greater collaboration among employers and employees, officers of the Ministry of Labour and partnering/ collaborating agencies can contribute significantly to the achievement of an optimally safe, sound, healthy and secure working environment for all levels and categories of workers, following the Occupational Safety and Health Act Cap 99:06, Laws of Guyana and accompanying regulations.

Minister Hamilton further urged workers and employers to maintain a safety climate in workplaces and work towards the development of a safety culture, whereby everyone benefits, and everyone is “looking out for each other.”