Construction of almost 1,000 housing units progressing smoothly

–Housing and Water Minister says

CLOSE to 1,000 housing units are being constructed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for low to moderate income earners, as well as young professionals.

This is in keeping with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s manifesto promise to improve the living standards of Guyanese through the provision of affordable housing for families at all income levels.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, related that approximately 590 low and moderate income homes are being constructed.

This includes 350 two-bedroom elevated units in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown; 100 two-bedroom flat units in Prospect, East Bank Demerara; 100 two-bedroom flat units in Williamsburg, Region Six; and 40 two-bedroom elevated units in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10.

Minister Croal said a number of those houses have been completed, particularly in Cummings Lodge, and allottees have begun to occupy them.

Additionally, 350 young professional units are being constructed. And of that amount, 200 two-storey and flat units are being constructed at Providence, East Bank Demerara, and another 150 are under construction in Prospect. So far, 100 units have been completed in Providence.

Further, under the Core Home Support Initiative, 25 new housing units are being built in Sophia, Georgetown and Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. Those houses will be sold to low income and vulnerable families at subsidised costs.

The project falls under the Adequate Housing & Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In speaking generally about all the ongoing projects, Minister Croal said the units are in high demand, particularly by young professionals and other working–class citizens.

“This is because persons are working in the various disciplines do not want to go through the hassle of having to deal with contractors and getting time off to buy materials… the demand is great and that is why in our 2022 programme we are targeting to build many more houses,” he said.

The project to construct houses was conceptualised by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who had initiated the ‘turn-key’ homes initiative when he served as Housing and Water Minister prior to 2015.

“Our President has given a charge to aim for 25,000 homes over the five-year period, and so, while we will allocate 50,000 house lots, simultaneously, we will be constructing houses,” Minister Croal said.

In keeping with its manifesto, the PPP/C government is committed to delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office. In 2021, the government surpassed its target of distributing 10,000 house lots to Guyanese through its signature “Dream Realised” house lot distribution exercise. (DPI)