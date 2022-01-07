News Archives
PNCR central executive supports Aubrey Norton as new Opposition Leader
PNCR Leader, Aubrey Norton during Friday's press conference.
AS Aubrey Norton now sits as the substantive leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the party’s leadership has thrown its full support behind the replacement of Joseph Harmon with Norton as Leader of the Opposition in Guyana’s National Assembly.

This was confirmed by Norton, in the presence of other party senior members, during the PNCR’s press conference on Friday. Norton said following the decision of the newly-elected Central Executive Committee this week, he is slated to meet with Mr Harmon before next Wednesday.

“The party’s central executive has decided that the Leader of the Opposition and the leader of the party should be one person,” Norton confirmed in response to questions from the media.

