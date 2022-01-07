News Archives
Autopsies reveal: Wife shot in head, abdomen; Husband shot in head
Deceased: Elizabeth ‘Sasha’ Dass and her husband Nicholas Low-A-Chee
THE post mortem examinations conducted on newly-wed couple, Nicholas Low-A-Chee and Elisabeth Dass, have revealed that Dass died from gunshot injury to the head and abdomen, while Low-A-Chee died from gunshot injury to the head.

Police confirmed, today, that the two were shot at close range, however, the results have not returned yet on whether gun powder residue was found on the hands of the deceased. The couple were found dead in their Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD home earlier this week.

Police said the families are now in possession of the bodies.

