847 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours, Health Minister confirms

GUYANA’S COVID-19 infections continue to climb since the break of 2022 with 847 new cases recorded between Thursday and Friday, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony confirmed today. Two deaths have been recorded as well.

Dr Anthony’s disclosure was made during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday. This has been a continuing trend over the past five days where Guyana has seen significantly high positivity rates of the deadly COVID-19 virus based on the number of tests done the day before. Health officials believe the Omicron variant, which is believed to be more easily transmissible, is present in Guyana.

Just yesterday, the Health Minister expressed concern at the 3,400 new cases which emerged over a three-day period, urging those persons to remain isolated. Today, he said Guyana’s active cases have now climbed 4,295 active COVID-19 cases across Guyana.

