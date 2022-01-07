News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
847 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours, Health Minister confirms
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
DGW_6026

GUYANA’S COVID-19 infections continue to climb since the break of 2022 with 847 new cases recorded between Thursday and Friday, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony confirmed today. Two deaths have been recorded as well.

Dr Anthony’s disclosure was made during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday. This has been a continuing trend over the past five days where Guyana has seen significantly high positivity rates of the deadly COVID-19 virus based on the number of tests done the day before. Health officials believe the Omicron variant, which is believed to be more easily transmissible, is present in Guyana.

Just yesterday, the Health Minister expressed concern at the 3,400 new cases which emerged over a three-day period, urging those persons to remain isolated. Today, he said Guyana’s active cases have now climbed 4,295 active COVID-19 cases across Guyana.

More on this story in the January 8 edition of the Guyana Chronicle. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.