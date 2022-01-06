GECOM recommences distribution of replacement ID Cards

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has resumed the distribution of national identification (ID) cards to persons who would have applied for replacements during the period August to October, 2021.

According to a press release from GECOM, as of today, persons who would have completed a replacement transaction, could uplift their ID cards from the registration office where the transaction was done.

The commission also informed persons that it has recommenced routine processing of applications for replacement of ID cards.