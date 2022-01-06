News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Elderly man loses life in New Amsterdam fire
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Firefighters in action
Firefighters in action

A 75-year-old man, Oscar Liddell, lost his life tragically, after the house he was occupying went up in flames, on Wednesday.

According to information from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), firefighters were alerted of a fire at Lot 2,734 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, around 06:39 hrs. Immediately after receiving the call, two fire tenders were dispatched from the New Amsterdam Fire Station.

The two-storey structure at Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, which was destroyed by fire, on Wednesday

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire service found that the two-storey wooden and concrete building, owned by John Liddell, was already engulfed in flames.
In addition to claiming the life of Oscar, the fire destroyed the entire building and everything inside.

According to preliminary findings, the fire started as a result of an unattended gas stove flaring up and igniting nearby combustible material.
The GFS expressed sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Oscar and advised persons to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, to be alerted in the event of a fire.

“Be careful when cooking and ensure stoves are turned off properly after cooking or when leaving the kitchen. Do not overload power strips or electrical circuits,” the GFS said, adding: “Ensure electrical appliances are unplugged after use and do not leave them plugged in for prolonged periods.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.