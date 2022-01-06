Elderly man loses life in New Amsterdam fire

A 75-year-old man, Oscar Liddell, lost his life tragically, after the house he was occupying went up in flames, on Wednesday.

According to information from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), firefighters were alerted of a fire at Lot 2,734 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, around 06:39 hrs. Immediately after receiving the call, two fire tenders were dispatched from the New Amsterdam Fire Station.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire service found that the two-storey wooden and concrete building, owned by John Liddell, was already engulfed in flames.

In addition to claiming the life of Oscar, the fire destroyed the entire building and everything inside.

According to preliminary findings, the fire started as a result of an unattended gas stove flaring up and igniting nearby combustible material.

The GFS expressed sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Oscar and advised persons to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, to be alerted in the event of a fire.

“Be careful when cooking and ensure stoves are turned off properly after cooking or when leaving the kitchen. Do not overload power strips or electrical circuits,” the GFS said, adding: “Ensure electrical appliances are unplugged after use and do not leave them plugged in for prolonged periods.”