Trial of quartet in 2016 ‘Black Bush’ triple murder set for Monday
FOUR men appeared at the Berbice High Court, today, where they pleaded not guilty to the 2016 murder of Pawan Chandradeo, his 16-year-old son, Jaikarran; and Naresh Rooplall at Black Bush Polder, Berbice in July 2016.

Carlton Chetram, also known as “Lieman”; his son, Jairam Chetram; and two employees of the older Chetram: Tameshwar Jagmohan, also known as “Guana”, and Rakesh Karamchand, also known as “Go to Front” appeared before Justice Justice Sandil Kissoon. The trial will commence next Monday before a 12-member jury.

Read the full story in the January 6 edition of the Guyana Chronicle.

