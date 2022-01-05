Police probing senior lawyer’s alleged involvement in bribing murder witness

IN a brief statement this morning, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said it has arrested a man following allegations that he was involved in attempting to obstruct the court of justice by bribing a murder witness. A Senior Counsel is also under investigation for their alleged involvement.

“Investigations so far have revealed that a woman, who is a witness in a matter of murder that is before the court, has reported to the police that the man who has been arrested and the Senior Counsel had approached her and told her that the relatives of the murder accused is (sic) offering a large sum of money for her to change her statement that she had given in the matter,” the GPF said in its statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

