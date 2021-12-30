News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Bandits beat, rob woman at Better Hope
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Robbery

TWO bandits invaded the Phase Two, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home of a 54-year-old woman in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and after beating her with a cutlass, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

Police Headquarters revealed that the victim, who lives alone, was awakened at around 04:20 hours by a noise. While making checks, she was confronted by the suspects who placed a cutlass to her neck.

The bandits tied her up and relieved her of a quantity of jewellery among other valuables. According to the police report, the woman was beaten with the cutlass by the bandits, causing her to receive injuries.

The victim managed to untie herself after the bandits escaped and raised an alarm. She was accompanied to the Vigilance Police Station and then to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek medical attention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.