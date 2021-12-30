Bandits beat, rob woman at Better Hope

TWO bandits invaded the Phase Two, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home of a 54-year-old woman in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and after beating her with a cutlass, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

Police Headquarters revealed that the victim, who lives alone, was awakened at around 04:20 hours by a noise. While making checks, she was confronted by the suspects who placed a cutlass to her neck.

The bandits tied her up and relieved her of a quantity of jewellery among other valuables. According to the police report, the woman was beaten with the cutlass by the bandits, causing her to receive injuries.

The victim managed to untie herself after the bandits escaped and raised an alarm. She was accompanied to the Vigilance Police Station and then to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek medical attention.