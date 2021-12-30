Man nabbed at home with stolen car

A mentally ill man who allegedly stole a Toyota Spacio motor car from the yard of a Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo businessman and drove it to his Vergenoegen, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home, has been arrested.

Police said that ranks found the 25-year-old suspect, who is a patient at Dr. Bhiro Harry’s clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital, relaxing in a hammock at his home.

According to a press release from police headquarters, the victim, on Tuesday, parked his motorcar bearing registration number PPP 8174 in his yard, with the keys inside, and went upstairs. Shortly after, he returned and discovered that the vehicle was missing. As a result, an alarm was raised, and the police informed.

Acting on information received, police ranks visited Vergenoegen, WCD where the vehicle was found, parked in front of a home at Mc Watt Street.

“Contact was then made with a male who was lying in a hammock in the said yard, who immediately admitted to taking the car. He was immediately told of the allegation, cautioned and taken into custody,” the police release said.