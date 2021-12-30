News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man nabbed at home with stolen car
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Car-theft

A mentally ill man who allegedly stole a Toyota Spacio motor car from the yard of a Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo businessman and drove it to his Vergenoegen, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home, has been arrested.

Police said that ranks found the 25-year-old suspect, who is a patient at Dr. Bhiro Harry’s clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital, relaxing in a hammock at his home.

According to a press release from police headquarters, the victim, on Tuesday, parked his motorcar bearing registration number PPP 8174 in his yard, with the keys inside, and went upstairs. Shortly after, he returned and discovered that the vehicle was missing. As a result, an alarm was raised, and the police informed.

Acting on information received, police ranks visited Vergenoegen, WCD where the vehicle was found, parked in front of a home at Mc Watt Street.

“Contact was then made with a male who was lying in a hammock in the said yard, who immediately admitted to taking the car. He was immediately told of the allegation, cautioned and taken into custody,” the police release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.