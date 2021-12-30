55 persons living with disabilities graduate from BIT programmes

FIFTY-FIVE persons with disabilities, from six of the 10 administrative regions, have completed courses in disability studies, food preparation, general office administration, Spanish and website designing.

The training programmes were executed by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Speaking at the simple, yet significant graduation ceremony, held at the Regency Suites, subject minster Joseph Hamilton assured those present that the government, under the relevant agencies and ministries, will ensure that persons living with disabilities are given the opportunity to participate in the development of the country.

“At the level of the Ministry of Labour, at the level of the Ministry of Human Services and all other ministries that can play a role, we equip people with disabilities with the requisite skill to participate in national development,” he said during his address.

Minister Hamilton noted that, though simple, the graduation ceremony marked the beginning of a new journey for the persons who had successfully completed the training programmes.

“This is a graduation to ensure that people become economically viable, to ensure people become independent, to ensure people with disability can have the same opportunities like other people,” he said, adding: “We have to do everything that is necessary, everything that is possible to ensure participation of all Guyanese.”

Also delivering remarks at the ceremony, was BIT’s CEO, Richard Maughn, who noted that the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) and BIT had been working hand-in-hand to ensure that more persons across the country were sensitised and were adequately trained.

“As a training institution, we are improving people’s opportunities and empowering people so that they can improve their lives by offering individuals the opportunity to receive vocational education and training,” he said.

Maughn reiterated that the institution will ensure that persons living with disabilities are given the opportunity to contribute to the country’s national development.

“We will focus on developing so that they can contribute to national development. Each and every one of you in here have the ability to contribute…” he emphasised.

The CEO later made a commitment to build stronger ties with the GCOPD and to push for more advocacy and training programmes.

He assured that BIT will continue to encourage persons to be independent.

“At the Board of Industrial Training, driven by the policies of the Government of Guyana via the Ministry of Labour and Minister of Labour, we will continue to be an engine or to be a means of teaching people how to fish for themselves,” he said.

Since 2016, GCOPD, in partnership with BIT, has implemented skills training for persons with disabilities across Guyana. Approximately 600 such persons have benefitted from the training partnership since its inception.

Most of them have either gained some form of employment or would have established their own small businesses.

Meanwhile, the latest batch of graduates are from Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10.

The youngest graduate, 16-year-old Angelica Bassoo, who is now fluent in Spanish, is excited to share what she has learnt from her training programme.

The teen related to the Guyana chronicle that her certificate was more than just about self-improvement. She hopes to encourage more young people living with disabilities to rise above their challenges and to not let the inconveniences they may face limit their dreams or talents.

Also excited to receive her certificate was Gabrielle Mckenzie, who received a certificate in Disability Studies. The young woman noted that she too will be educating and sensitising others on the issues faced by persons living with disabilities.

“I hope to use this certificate to better communicate with the non-disabled society and persons to let them understand our challenges, as persons living with disabilities, and how their perspectives need to be changed.”

Leroy Phillips who also received a certificate in Disability Studies expressed his elation at the interest being shown in the disability community.

Phillips used the opportunity to encourage persons with disabilities to take full advantage of the training programmes being offered by BIT to further educate and improve themselves as individuals.