No play on Day 2 in Centurion
A scene from the ground on the second day.
A scene from the ground on the second day.

NO play was possible on Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on Monday due to rain.

Umpires decided to take stumps around 13:56 local time with the ground unlikely to be ready in inclement weather. The forecast is of much better weather on Day 3.

Earlier in the Test, KL Rahul had led India’s dominance with the bat courtesy a patient unbeaten 122, which helped the team reach 272 for 3. The opener had set the platform for a strong total with a fine 117-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal after India had elected to bat.

For the South Africans, Lungisani Ngidi was the only bowler to bag wickets, picking all the three scalps to fall on the Boxing Day. Mayank’s innings was halted on 60 after he was trapped legbefore, while Chesteshwar Pujara followed soon after for a golden duck, inside edging the ball on to his pads, which then lobbed and was caught by Keegan Petersen at forward short leg.

Virat Kohli looked assured during his stay in the middle, but after a series of dot deliveries, he lost his patience and went for an expansive drive to a delivery very wide outside the offstump, only to be caught by the slip fielder. (Cricbuzz).

Staff Reporter

