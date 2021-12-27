President Ali expresses condolences to South Africa on passing of Archbishop Tutu

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the government and the People of Guyana, has expressed deepest condolences to the government and the People of South Africa on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.

Archbishop Tutu contributed to a liberated South Africa.

President Ali, in a message to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, said Archbishop Tutu was the embodiment of faith and dedication who contributed his time and service to the well-being and goodwill of others.

“His immeasurable contributions to South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement will forever resonate with many around the world.

“The Government and the People of Guyana join in mourning a true patron, and our prayers are with the Tutu family, friends and loved ones. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” President Ali said in his message.