News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali expresses condolences to South Africa on passing of Archbishop Tutu
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the government and the People of Guyana, has expressed deepest condolences to the government and the People of South Africa on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.

Archbishop Tutu contributed to a liberated South Africa.

President Ali, in a message to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, said Archbishop Tutu was the embodiment of faith and dedication who contributed his time and service to the well-being and goodwill of others.

“His immeasurable contributions to South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement will forever resonate with many around the world.

“The Government and the People of Guyana join in mourning a true patron, and our prayers are with the Tutu family, friends and loved ones. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” President Ali said in his message.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.