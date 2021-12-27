ExxonMobil’s Ogle office aims for net zero carbon emissions

–with proposed solar-powered operations

IN a fast-changing world, where the preservation and protection of the environment are paramount, oil giant ExxonMobil has stepped up to join the global cause with the construction of an office at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, which will be powered by solar energy.

The establishment of such a complex is not only associated with the global shift towards renewable energy, but is also supplementary to the government’s plans to implement an updated Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) which places Guyana at the fore of the fight against global warming.

Reports are that ExxonMobil’s office, which is being constructed on a greenfield 15-acre site comprising two buildings and associated infrastructure, is slated for completion by 2023.

Once completed, according to President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, the facility will have net zero carbon footprint powered by solar energy.

The Climate Council defines net zero emissions as the achievement of an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere.

The World Green Building Council, which comprises a group of like-minded persons who are involved in the construction industry, had called on other stakeholders to take action to “decarbonise” the “built environment”, and inspire others to do the same.

The group’s purpose is to reduce the environmental impact of the construction sector, which is responsible for 36 per cent of energy consumption, 38 per cent of energy-related carbon emissions, and 50 per cent of resource consumption.

To address those and other issues, it is not only important to incorporate low-carbon initiatives into the construction of facilities, but it is also paramount to have structures that are powered by renewable energy.

ExxonMobil’s Ogle complex, in addition to being powered by solar energy, will have a surplus of power to dispatch to the national grid.

On a larger scale, there are plans to intensify the fight against climate change with an energy mix of solar, wind, ‘hydro’ and natural gas. The integration of those energy sources, as reported previously, will provide Guyana with 400 megawatts of newly-installed power.

In addition to generating power to support this initiative, ExxonMobil announced its “Low-Carbon Solutions” business to commercialise its extensive low-carbon technology portfolio, which is initially focused on carbon capture and storage, and advance plans for multiple new opportunities around the world to enable large-scale greenhouse gas emission reductions.

“Over time, the business will include other technologies, including biofuels and hydrogen, as they mature to commercialisation. Already, we have captured more CO2 from human activity than any other company in the world. Our experience, expertise and ability to scale-up technology give us a competitive advantage in what is expected to be a fast-growing market, which Guyana could tap into,” Routledge had said.