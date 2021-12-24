No place like home at Christmas!

CHIRSTMAS in Guyana is easily one of the most looked-forward-to celebrations, with its age-old traditions like breaking up the house for the season, putting up new curtains, eating Danish Butter Cookies, and reuniting with family after a hectic year.

And just as those at home here await the festive season with bated breath, Guyanese in the diaspora have been similarly making their way home to see family, go shopping along Regent Street, and, of course, savour what is arguably the most famous Guyanese Christmas dish of all: The ever-popular Pepperpot!

On Thursday, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) was abuzz with activity as passengers, both local and foreign, made their way into the country just in time to enjoy the hustle and bustle of last-minute shopping here in Guyana on Christmas Eve.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who welcomed the incoming passengers, described the energy they exuded as they made their way through the airport as warmth and excitement.

He noted that with the influx anticipated as persons come in to enjoy the holiday season, the government’s plan is to provide them with a state-of-the-art transit point that would allow them to not just feel welcome, but a certain sense of pride as well at the progress the country has been making as a nation, particularly in the last year or so.

According to the minister, many of the passengers who were on the flights on Thursday were either Guyanese who had not come home in over 10 years, or visitors who have never been here before. He noted that the feeling he got from watching the passengers is one of pride at the level of service we’re able to offer, and the overall appearance and aesthetics of the airport.

“What is most interesting is the number of people who took time to engage me, by making comments. They like what they see! They like the energy; the effort that was being made! The congratulations that were being offered; and there were lots of positive comments. I didn’t anticipate that!”

Minister Edghill said. “I didn’t come for that; I came to welcome them, but there were people who were so appreciative and proud,” he added.

The CJIA, which falls under the Ministry of Public Works, has been partnering with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce throughout the year to welcome Guyanese returning home, and visitors coming here for the first time on such occasions as Easter, Independence and Emancipation.

On these occasions, the ministry has partnered with several local businesses to distribute packages filled with locally produced products, so as to give the passengers a taste of home.