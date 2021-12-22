News Archives
Former Chronicle Editor, Claudette Earle, passes on
Ms. Claudette Yvonne Earle
RETIRED Guyana Chronicle Editor, Ms. Claudette Yvonne Earle, died on Tuesday afternoon at a city hospital, one day after suffering a stroke.
Ms. Earle, who retired in 2005, served as the Sunday Editor and Assistant Editor. She was well known for managing the women’s page, the Sunday Magazine, and writing features specifically about women and development.

She started her career at the Guiana Graphic, her son, Johann, told this publication. He said that as the Sunday Editor, she was responsible for editing the women’s page and the Sunday Magazine.

Described as fiercely independent, Ms. Earle was a lover of books, and believed in women’s equality, Johann said, as he pointed out that she promoted stories on women entrepreneurship, farming and leadership.

Ms. Earle would be remembered for her passion for journalism, her advocacy for journalism training and guidance to her younger colleagues.
The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has extended its condolences to her family and friends following the announcement of her passing.

