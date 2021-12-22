News Archives
E-Networks expands 4G, 5G, ‘OnFiber’ internet services to Linden
E-Networks’ team during a visit to Linden in September: Chief Executive Officer, Vishok Persaud (second from right), with CTO, Gerald Singh; CCO, Abu Zaman, and project leader, Yannick Charles
BUILDING on its progress throughout the year, E-Networks Inc., Guyana’s only locally owned telecommunications provider, has expanded its 4G, 5G and ‘OnFiber’ internet services to the mining town of Linden.

This announcement follows the build-out of a fiber optic cable from Georgetown to Linden in September.

According to a press release from the company, over the past few months, E-Networks has built an expansive fiber backbone across the country, which enables ‘Lindeners’ to access the same fast, reliable, and affordable services available in Georgetown and other areas.

E-Networks’ internet services are now available in Linden

Those services include 4G and 5G fixed wireless connectivity aimed at the residential user and fiber optic services focused on more efficient business operations. The internet services start at $7,900 for 20 Mbps of speed, with options up to one Gbps (1,000 Mbps).

E-Networks has had a strong presence in Linden since 2018, when it launched DreamTV Satellite television services. This service afforded residents more access to premium entertainment, news, and sports channels in better image quality and at affordable pricing.

During this year, E-Networks also connected three regions with high-capacity fiber optic, 4G and 5G services, with Berbice and Essequibo earlier in the year, and now Linden on schedule with the company’s promise made in September.

E-Networks’ Chairman, Rakesh Puri, commented: “We are continuing to place our focus on expansion, with a keen emphasis on delivering better internet to underserved areas. After so many years of neglect under the monopoly, we feel compelled to correct the poor quality of services that Guyanese were forced to accept for too long.”

E-Networks’ sales affiliate and Lindener, Yannick Charles, was pleased that the company was able to fulfil its promise by launching these services before the end of the year. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the imminent socio-economic development associated with more reliable and affordable internet connectivity.

E-Networks’ services are available in Amelia’s Ward, Central McKenzie, Speightland, Wismar, Silvertown, Silver City, The Valley, Half-Mile, One Mile, and Blueberry Hill.

Residents will also benefit from the company’s 50 per cent off promotion, “December to Remember,” which allows them to save when signing up for E-Networks’ services during the festive season.

E-Networks has also placed its ‘Orange Bus’ at the Linden Bus Park on Republic Avenue to serve as a hub for sign-ups, with an aim to set up a permanent location in the new year. For more information, persons could WhatsApp: +592-624-5153 or visit: www.enetworks.gy.

