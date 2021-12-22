News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘A life-changing gift’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The 16 x 20 feet home is valued at over $1M and is located at Matthew’s Ridge, Region One
The 16 x 20 feet home is valued at over $1M and is located at Matthew’s Ridge, Region One

–Minister Persaud hands over new home to mother of six

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Monday, officially handed over a spanking new house to a mother of six.

The 16 feet by 20 feet house is valued at over $1 million and is located at Matthew’s Ridge, North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).
Ernesta Lara had lost her home due to high winds back in January, 2020, but through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in collaboration with Vitality Accounting and Consultancy Inc., was able to benefit from a new home.

An emotional Lara fought to hold back tears as she showered praises on Minister Persaud and her Ministry for this “life-changing gift.”
“This is going to change my life, I can’t thank you enough, thank God for the Minister, thank God for everybody, I can’t stop saying thank God,” Lara said while adding that she was fortunate to find lodging at a neighbour’s home after her house collapsed.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud (second from right) presents the keys to new home owner, Ernesta Lara, in the presence of Technical Officer (ag) Satesh Rajpat and Matthew’s Ridge Community Development Council’s Vice-Chairperson, Janice Moses-Fraser

Minister Persaud expressed that she was happy to present Lara with the house in time for the holidays and usher in the New Year under her own roof.

“Today, I am here with Ms. Ernesta Lara because the Ministry reaches out to people who are in very tough situations and her home collapsed because of high winds and she has a number of children including a child who has a disability, and so we reached out with the help of the community, the Region and the youth group here; this was able to materialize,” Minister Persaud stated.

She added: “I want to say a special thanks to Vitality Inc. because they contributed to the cost of building this home.”

While the new two-bedroom house was erected on Lara’s land, the old structure was dismantled and the wood packed at the back in order to facilitate the construction of a pen for the mother of six to do farming.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.