‘A life-changing gift’

–Minister Persaud hands over new home to mother of six

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Monday, officially handed over a spanking new house to a mother of six.

The 16 feet by 20 feet house is valued at over $1 million and is located at Matthew’s Ridge, North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Ernesta Lara had lost her home due to high winds back in January, 2020, but through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in collaboration with Vitality Accounting and Consultancy Inc., was able to benefit from a new home.

An emotional Lara fought to hold back tears as she showered praises on Minister Persaud and her Ministry for this “life-changing gift.”

“This is going to change my life, I can’t thank you enough, thank God for the Minister, thank God for everybody, I can’t stop saying thank God,” Lara said while adding that she was fortunate to find lodging at a neighbour’s home after her house collapsed.

Minister Persaud expressed that she was happy to present Lara with the house in time for the holidays and usher in the New Year under her own roof.

“Today, I am here with Ms. Ernesta Lara because the Ministry reaches out to people who are in very tough situations and her home collapsed because of high winds and she has a number of children including a child who has a disability, and so we reached out with the help of the community, the Region and the youth group here; this was able to materialize,” Minister Persaud stated.

She added: “I want to say a special thanks to Vitality Inc. because they contributed to the cost of building this home.”

While the new two-bedroom house was erected on Lara’s land, the old structure was dismantled and the wood packed at the back in order to facilitate the construction of a pen for the mother of six to do farming.

