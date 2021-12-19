News Archives
E - Papers
SOL spreads Christmas cheer in Agricola
Santa Claus and his helpers prepare to distribute the toys
OVER 100 children in the community of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (ECD), on Friday, benefitted from gifts that were shared out in the SOL Christmas Toy Drive held at the Agricola community centre, East Bank Demerara.

Children from the community received a toy and a gift bag filled with goodies from Santa Claus. The SOL Toy Drive started in November 2021 with toys being donated by SOL Guyana Inc, SOL’s staff and SOL’s contractors and customers.

Earl Carribon, General Manager, stated, “SOL is committed to giving back to communities. Over the years, SOL Guyana has always been very supportive of the Agricola community – with activities such as donating garbage receptacles, fixing the access road, refurbishing the St. Ann’s School’s library and more.”

He continued: “We see this as being an important component of energising the communities in which we operate. We are happy to have the opportunity to give back and share some Christmas cheer with the children of the community, and we look forward to building on our relationship with the community and to contributing to community activities in the future.”

The SOL Group of companies operate in 21 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. SOL supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.

Staff Reporter

