Leguan residents pull off massive hamper distribution and toy drive

-500 to benefit

AUTHORITIES and residents came together recently to pull off a massive hamper distribution and toy drive at Leguan Island, in the Essequibo River, thus benefitting some 500 persons.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) District of Leguan has been tirelessly making representation for the island over the past months and several new and improved initiatives have since become a reality there.

Through a collaborative effort with the office of the Regional Chairman, residents of the island, and the Ministries of Education and Natural Resources, approximately 500 persons were recipients of lunch, gifts and hampers, with special focus being placed on the elderly and school children.

Ministers Priya Manickchand and Vickram Bharrat reportedly committed to providing toys for the children and hampers for the elderly. As such, children from first-year nursery to Grade Eight received toys. Hampers were distributed to the 100 oldest persons living on the island.

Regional Chairman Sheik Inshan Ayube, along with the PPP District of Leguan, offset the cost for the 500 lunches to beneficiaries including children and their teachers who assisted with the co-ordination of the effort.

“The initiative was to bring some happiness and joy to all the recipients during what is considered the most wonderful time of the year. The pandemic has cast a shadow on all activities and the idea was to brighten the lives of children and elderly,” Organiser and Secretary of the PPP Leguan District, Fajina Khan, told Chronicle on Saturday.

Pulling off an initiative of this magnitude was by no means easy, but with the determination of the District members, it was successfully done.

“It took a lot of planning, co-ordination, time and effort from the people who were committed to ensuring that the activity was well executed,” Khan offered.

With the pandemic on, the team had to put several additional plans in place. As such, they decided to separate the children’s activity from that of the elderly. The gift-sharing for children was done at the Leguan Secondary School, whereas the RDC compound was used for the elderly. Fifty of the hampers prepared for the elderly were delivered directly to them at their home owing to their difficult circumstances.

“It was a lot of effort but to know that we pulled it off is the best satisfaction we could have asked for; hats off to the team and volunteers,” Khan commented.

“Everyone would have benefitted in some way not only in a tangible way. It brought happiness to their hearts, especially to the children and the elderly who felt appreciated that the government has given an extra thought to them at this time of the year and the fact that Minister Manickchand was there with them to share the lunches and sing a few carols would have added that extra special feeling and evoke some nostalgia for the elderly,” Khan continued.

She said the team in Leguan plans to continue with efforts to do whatever it takes to improve the lives of residents. “I would like to thank all those who contributed to the successful execution of this event and we look forward to future co-operation as we move forward as an island and part of this wonderful country Guyana,” Khan expressed.