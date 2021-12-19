President Ali is a servant of the people

Dear Editor,

THE year 2021 will be closed on a high note for all Guyanese. The PPP/C Government led by President Irfaan Ali has delivered far beyond its campaign promises and the good life, which was only an illusion for five years under the Coalition, is being made a reality.

Beyond question President Ali has continued the progressive trend which past Presidents of the PPP/C have set. The President has made known from the inception that he is the servant of the people and since then he has been engaging Guyanese from all walks of life and from different political persuasions. He listens and resolves issues on the spot and what is remarkable is that he allows the audience to speak first about their problems. He is not on the campaign trail as his predecessor was. His humble and sympathetic demeanor removes all barriers and Guyanese are allowed to speak freely and without any pretensions. One could sense the complete ease with which the people interact with him.

In July 2019, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, pointed out the need for a deep-water port in Guyana. She spoke of the port as an infrastructural gap and highlighted the numerous significant benefits which will accrue from this investment and will be a major source in promoting economic growth and development. And as usual the Coalition conducted a number of costly studies which bore no fruit. Moreover, when contacted by the media at that time, Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, was unable to give an update. He was clueless as was his government. The deep-water harbor was just an illusion just as the many campaign promises.

With just over a year in office, the PPP/C Government has delivered not only on the deep-water harbour but also on the bridge to Suriname. On Friday the President was again in Berbice and this time, he cut the ribbon to the access bridge at Seawell which is the first step in the building of the deep-water port to be built by CGX Energy Inc. This massive investment will create business and employment opportunities for Region Six. A few days ago, Minister Mustapha hinted at this development in addition to the building of the all-weather roads at 52 and 58 villages and the opening of over 50,000 acres of new land. He also spoke about the road to Brazil linking the deep-water harbour. This will create access across the borders of Guyana, Brazil, Suriname and the rest of the world via the Atlantic. The increase in trade will definitely push the region and Guyana into being an important partner in international trade bringing a multitude of socio-economic benefits.

This Government has placed emphasis on the development of all the sectors and it is just a matter of time that our economic development will grow by leaps and bounds. Mr President you are a great leader and continue to walk with your people in humility and dignity and continue to be their servant.

Yours sincerely,

Haseef Yusuf