Guyana Police Force to get additional 50 vehicles

–officers to also get assistance to pursue higher education, says President Ali

AS part of efforts to enhance the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) ability to combat crime, the government will be procuring an additional 50 vehicles with the use of supplementary funds, which are being sought through the National Assembly.

Speaking at the GPF’s annual Christmas Breakfast at the Police Officers’ Mess, on Tuesday, President Ali said that building on the government’s supply of 50 new vehicles, 65 bikes and other assets to the force, a supplementary provision has been set aside for 50 more vehicles.

A commitment was also made to replace the engines on more than 20 vehicles, which are out of service, to get them back into working condition.

This is all part of the overarching objective to equip the force with the necessary vehicles to execute their duties.

“There are some areas that we have to tweak. And we have to be bold in our decision-making. We have to take a strategic look at our organisational structure or operational structure and come up with the best-suited model for a modern Guyana. That is why you are seeing legislative changes. We’re looking at a national drone programme,” President Ali related.

The Head of State also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to not only equip the force with the necessary tools and infrastructure to effectively fight crime, but also to provide opportunities for ranks to improve their personal lives and by extension, the country.

President Ali said that the joint forces will continue to lead by example. He also said that the Guyana Defence Force will embark on a national enhancement programme to improve the medians across the country, to enhance Guyana’s overall standards.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I will be leading an effort with the army and we are going to include the Police Force in going out there and lead by example in the cleaning up [of] this city to make it a point that the city and the cleanliness of our environment…is not a political matter. It is a matter that defines us as a people, that defines us as who we are,” the Head of State said.

Officers stationed on Main Street for the Christmas light-up were praised by Dr. Ali for their “excellent policing.” He said that the environment is encouraging and allows them to execute their duties with pride and respect.

Officers of the GPF are integral to the development of the government’s ‘One Guyana’ policy, the President said.

To this end, Dr. Ali said: “You are my greatest asset and ally in building this “One Guyana.” And we will do it. I want to assure all of you that it will come and it will come very soon.”

The lawmen were described as having attitudes and value systems that are patriotic and nationalistic.

The President said that eventually the people of Guyana will triumph above all obstacles and barriers and will join together as “One Guyana,” where all of Guyana will be the brothers and sisters of each other and move forward in harmony.

GOVERNMENT’S DEVELOPMENT THRUST

President Ali explained the importance of the force understanding the development thrust of the government.

He said this will ensure that they formulate strategies in line with the country’s projected growth and execute their work with more efficiency and effectiveness. The government will support the force in this development, by way of technological development.

He said that the new highway from Mandela Avenue to Diamond will have certain technological features, including speeding cameras that will be incorporated into the infrastructure to assist the lawmen.

The President said that drones have already been deployed as part of the force’s crime-fighting strategies and there are also plans to utilise them on the country’s waterways as the first line of defence.

In addition to the capacity of the GPF, the welfare of its officers, as it relates to working conditions and salaries, will continue to be addressed.

“We know that whilst you give your best, and those under your command give their best that you also have to ensure that you give your best to your families,” Dr. Ali said.

President Ali said this is why education is one of the most important pillars of the government.

He said he has already spoken to the head of the police so that every branch or division commander can be sponsored by the government to pursue their educational goals in a degree programme. Those who already have degrees will be enrolled in a master’s programme for defence studies.