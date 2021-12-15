Over 4,000 women to benefit from US$1.2M ‘Empowerment Fund’

PARTICIPANTS of the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), upon collecting their graduation certificates on Tuesday, received an unexpected surprise when Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, announced that they would also be taking home $50,000 to help with their businesses.

Dr. Persaud made this announcement at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD), to loud cheers from 143 women who completed the WIIN courses.

Since the launch of the programme in Baramita during May, 1,533 persons from across all ten Administrative Regions have benefitted from training in a number of areas, including care for the elderly, child care, patient care, information technology, graphics designing, photography, garment construction, business administration, among other things.

According to Dr. Persaud, Global Affairs Canada had provided funds to the World Food Programme’s Caribbean Multi Country Office, and the Government of Guyana, in turn, was able to access a grant valuing US$1.2 million.

With this sum, 4,760 women, who participated in the WIIN training programme, will be able to benefit under an initiative called the ‘Empowerment Fund.’

The criteria for qualifying was developed by the World Food Programme to determine who would receive the grant over the next few days. The beneficiaries will be persons from the WIIN programme who need help with their businesses, are unemployed or earn less than the minimum wages.

Coordinator of the project, Mahendra Budhram, said that 80 persons were able to uplift the grant and that the ministry will be moving through all of the other regions over the course of the next nine days to distribute the remainder.

“Stringent criteria were used to ensure transparency and determination of the beneficiaries. We want to make sure that you get every penny of what was earmarked for you. I want you to take every penny and use it wisely,” Dr. Persaud said, adding: “So you are not only leaving here with an accredited certificate but with a financial grant to get you started.”

She also related that the country’s economy will benefit from over $230 million, which the Empowerment Fund is expected to generate.

Minister Persaud could not contain her excitement as she spoke with the women and related to them the opportunities at their disposal, if they would only embrace them.

“I wanted to make sure that you had tangible support,” she said, adding: “It is our initial investment in you financially as the Government seeks to empower women, encourage women to be their own bosses and give them a kickstart to start their businesses.”

While 2,000 persons are expected to complete training under WIIN by the end of this year, Dr. Persaud said that phase two of the project will commence early next year.

In the meantime, Minister Persaud has seen to it that GWLI has been equipped with a modern computer lab, a multi-purpose training centre and a state-of-the-art culinary centre.

EXPERT ADVICE

The business incubator has also been launched there for the benefit of women who need help to start up small businesses. She encouraged women to drop in at the business incubator and benefit from the support towards their business, through expertise from partners like the Exxon Mobil Centre for Local Business Development, Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Her Venture.

Senior Training Officer at GWLI, Sanjay Pooran, in his remarks, said that the WIIN programme is expected to expand as additional effort has been placed into ensuring that as many registrants as possible are captured.

According to him, over 500 persons were able to be trained via online platforms, while the remaining number was trained via the face-to-face mode.

Other speakers at the event included United Nations World Food Programme Policy Officer, Gonzalo Jimenez; Director of the Center for Local Business Development, Dr. Natasha Gaskin; and Vice-President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Latoya Jack.

Meanwhile, almost in tears because her goal of starting up a business was finally becoming a reality, 29-year-old Nini France shared that, for a long time now, she wanted to move her ideas forward but just didn’t have the money.

A single parent to two boys, ages nine and seven, Nini is from Kuru Kururu and loves cooking.

“I also love caring for children. It’s something that I really wanted to do and couldn’t. I am now overjoyed I am able to do it. I don’t have words to explain,” she said.

Fareeda Rasheid, a 25-year-old resident of Enmore, ECD, has been a single parent ever since her child was born seven years ago.

“It was tough. I have worked, stopped, went through so much, and this is my first achievement toward my goal and I wish that I can continue to move on ahead,” she said.

Naudia Simmons of Kitty felt the same and said that the training she received equips her with the skill and knowledge required for employment.

“The level of training during this period was very beneficial. What I love most about it was that they offered continuous support after the training,” Simmons said. (Ministry of Human Services and Social Security)