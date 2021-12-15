EU approves €7.5M in budget support for Guyana

–says it is impressed with authorities, wants to nurture political friendship

THE European Union (EU), as part of its Budget Support Programme, has approved the disbursement of some €7.5 million for Guyana, according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

It was related at a news conference, on Tuesday, that the funds represent the final tranche of payments under a multi-year programme valued at €30 million, which came on stream after Guyana lost Europe as one of its preferential markets for sugar.

“Over the years, the European Union remained our largest provider of grant resources to support our development programmes,” Dr. Ali said.

He told reporters at his office that over the years, funds received under the EU’s Budget Support Programme for Guyana were expended on the enhancement of critical sectors including housing, climate adaptation, improved infrastructure, and importantly, repairing the country’s fragile sea defences.

The EU Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó, specified that under the programme, Guyana was able to build in excess of 10 kilometres of sea defences, while maintaining almost 60 kilometres.

“You have [also] planted six new mangrove sites; mangroves are those wonderful trees, as you know, that not only improve the quality of the air, not only improve the environmental richness of the country, but it also protects the country from the rising sea level,” Ambassador Cantó said.

Asked whether the disbursement of the final tranche of funds marks the end to the contract partnership between Guyana and the EU, President Ali responded in the negative.

“That is why we have such a high-level visit today. The intention of this visit is to define the strategic way forward, and the emerging challenges and opportunities and for us to come up with a common framework and a plan as to how, together, the EU and Guyana will navigate the future, and how the EU will be a stronger partner for Guyana,” Dr. Ali said.

He said too that very soon, the new framework outlining focus areas will be documented.

In the meantime, Javier Niño Pérez, Deputy Managment Director for the Americas in the European External Action Service (EEAS), has signalled the EU’s intention to strike up a “genuinely effective political partnership” with Guyana.

“We want to be political friends of Guyana because we both face the challenges of today’s world, believing in the same principles and with the same objectives,” Pérez posited.

Responding to President Ali’s commitment to ensure that Guyana steers clear of mismanaging its oil resources, Pérez said that the EU has been very impressed by the lucidity and courage with which the President has managed the petroleum industry.

CONFRONT REAL CHALLENGES

He congratulated Dr. Ali for “taking a long-term vision, taking a prudent approach”, and understanding that that the country’s oil resources need to be used to confront the real challenges of today’s world.

Similar sentiments were shared by Ambassador Cantó, who said that the latest contribution to Guyana is also proof of the trust and confidence that the EU has in People’s Progressive Party/Civic government.

It should be noted that last year, under the same budget support programme, Guyana benefitted from a disbursement of $19.8 billion. However, due to political instability in 2019, the EU withheld its funds.

At that time, a no-confidence motion had already been passed against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), which had refused to demit office and call elections, as was constitutionally required.

Nonetheless, with a legitimate government in place, Cantó said: “We trust Guyana to manage these money that will go directly to the Treasury of Guyana.”

He added that the disbursement also means that the PPP/C government has provided the proof of good management of the finances and the proof of realisation of the works that the EU is paying for.

In expressing his appreciation, President Ali said that the resources provided by the EU will greatly assist in improving the lives of the people of Guyana.

“And will help to off-set the expenditure that has been incurred in our relentless struggle to defend our coastal zone from the intrusion of the aggressive Atlantic Ocean,” Cantó related.

In recognising the EU as a generous partner to Guyana, President Ali said that he is elated that the partnership is blossoming into one that is multi-dimensional.

“…because political partnership, that is not language you hear from international organisations very often, but there is a tremendous strength when an organisation say, ‘we are looking to build political partnership’,” Dr. Ali posited.

Also present at Tuesday’s press conference were Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and other members of the EU delegation.