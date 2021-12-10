BREAKING NEWS: Vishnu Persaud is new Chief Elections Officer

ACCORDING to a source at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vishnu Persaud has been confirmed as Guyana’s next Chief Elections Officer (CEO) and Commissioner of National Registration.

At a meeting of GECOM held today to deliberate on the two candidates interviewed for the post of CEO, the Commission, by majority decision, selected Vishnu Persaud to fill the vacancy against Jamaica-born Leslie Harrow.

Persaud served as GECOM’s Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) during the time of GECOM Chairman, Dr Steve Surujbally. However, upon Surujbally’s departure from the Commission, Persaud encountered challenges which blocked his chances of continuing in the role.

With Persaud now selected as the country’s Chief Elections Officer, work could begin on the anticipated local government elections.