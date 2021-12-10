News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man narrowly escapes burning truck on Corentyne public road
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guyana Police Force photo.
Guyana Police Force photo.

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor lorry that burst into flames on the No. 62 Village public road, Corentyne, Berbice.

A police statement Friday afternoon said the incident occurred Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Liston Velloza, was proceeding north on the western side of the public road when the truck’s rear right side tire blew out. The vehicle reportedly swerved left, came to a halt and the engine burn into flames.

The police said a fire tender from the Skeldon Fire Station was dispatched to the scene and fire officers extinguished the fire. The driver is reportedly unhurt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.