Man narrowly escapes burning truck on Corentyne public road

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor lorry that burst into flames on the No. 62 Village public road, Corentyne, Berbice.

A police statement Friday afternoon said the incident occurred Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Liston Velloza, was proceeding north on the western side of the public road when the truck’s rear right side tire blew out. The vehicle reportedly swerved left, came to a halt and the engine burn into flames.

The police said a fire tender from the Skeldon Fire Station was dispatched to the scene and fire officers extinguished the fire. The driver is reportedly unhurt.