Major community enhancement works in store for Georgetown

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will undertake more community enhancement works in Georgetown, in time for the holidays.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, said the initiative will focus on the maintenance of solid waste management, and enhancing the aesthetics of several communities within the city.

“The issue of garbage has been one of the problems affecting the City Council, and I think that it is within the resources of this city to get the place cleaned up. However, I do not think that (Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine) is serious about wanting to clean Georgetown, and I believe that it is still a deliberate attempt by the city council to leave the city in disarray,” he said.

The minister added: “I can assure the citizens of Georgetown that the government will play an instrumental role in making the city in prime condition for Christmas.”

Citizens, especially those operating within the commercial district, have been advised against dumping their refuse. And the minister said persons caught will be charged and prosecuted.

Minister Dharamlall said he had requested City Hall’s constabulary to visit the vending areas to ensure waste is being disposed of properly.

“I believe that the constabulary is working against the interests of the public and I hope that some action will be taken against those officers who continue to see the city degrade and do nothing about it, despite that it is part of their responsibility to help in the management,” he added.

The Local Government Minister related that while the constabulary has over 100 staff members, it is not performing its duties to its full capacity.

“They have a massive staff that is supposed to be involved in clean-up as well as overall solid waste management, and yet we have not seen anyone being charged for improperly disposing of solid waste.

“There is always a cry that there is not enough resources and equipment, but the city spends billions of dollars every year on this, while they spend tens of millions of dollars on some very insignificant activities which can do them more harm than good,” he related.

Aside from the ministry’s assistance, the City Council will be expending over $8 million to clean up several wards for about 12 weeks.

Of this amount, $5 million will go towards clearing the parapet waste in main areas in the city, while $3.8 million will be used for the double pickup of commercial waste.

Last year, the Local Government Ministry had partnered with the Ministry of Public Works to clear drains and alleyways in the South Georgetown ward. The clean-up exercise saw the employment of over 100 persons.

