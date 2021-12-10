President Ali slated to address US democracy summit today

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali is scheduled to address a two-day virtual US State Department Summit for Democracy today.

The Head of State and a high-level team of government officials participated in the launch of this summit on Thursday.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper.

The summit is being hosted by President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, who delivered remarks at the opening of the event.

President Biden said that, over the next two days, leaders from more than 100 governments, activists, trade unionists and other members of civil society, leading experts, researchers and representatives from the business community will be brought together to contribute to preserving democracy.

The American President said that he wanted to host the summit because: “Here in the United States we know, as well as anyone, that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions require constant effort.”

The summit will focus on combatting corruption, defending against authoritarianism and promoting human rights.

Just September, President Ali, in a message to commemorate International Day of Democracy, recognised all persons who raised their voices and stood on the side of democracy during the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“That experience has strengthened our resolve to ensure that our democracy is never again imperilled,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State also reaffirmed his government’s and the country’s steadfast commitment to democracy.

“We pledge on this International Day of Democracy 2021 to strengthen the ramparts which protect our fragile democracy: The Rule of Law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom of expression and constitutional rule,” President Ali said.

He related that democracy is predicated on respect for freedom and human rights, and respect for the will of the people through free and fair elections held at periodic intervals.

“As the Caribbean Court of Justice has observed, elections that are free, fair, transparent and accountable are the lifeblood of a true democracy,” he added.

The President also related that the people of Guyana had once experienced the agonies and anguish of rigged elections and its consequential effects in relation to authoritarian rule, the abuse of human rights, and the upending of economic development.

“Many were forced to scamper from our beloved Motherland in order to escape persecution,” Dr. Ali reminded his audience.

He said, pointedly, that a threat to free and fair elections represents an assault on democracy, and that Guyanese have a duty to zealously guard the country’s democracy.

“For almost two-and-a-half decades in the past, our people were deprived of the right to elect a government of their choice. And, one year ago, there was an attempt to subvert the will of the electorate,” President Ali noted.

He added: “That plot was repelled, because of the heroism of our people, who stood defiant against the plot to rig our elections. Democracy prevailed, and our nation was rescued from the tentacles of dictatorship.”

To this end, the President recommitted his intention to ensure that the democratic will of Guyanese is never again threatened. In doing so, Dr. Ali said that efforts to fortify the country’s democracy requires the input of all.

“…religious leaders, civil society and every citizen who value, highly, freedom and the ability to choose. All of us must ensure that democracy is safeguarded every day of our lives,” the President said.