Carolyn’s toy drive is on again; this year with the help of her friends!

DETERMINED to host her toy drive for less fortunate children in the face of a raging pandemic that saw her take a financial ‘beating,’ Carolyn Caesar-Murray, a businesswoman and former city councillor has found a way to do it with the help of her friends this year.

Growing up in Garnette Street, Albouystown, Carolyn has witnessed firsthand how poverty affects people and has thus always been interested in using her time to pursue benevolent work.

As a city councillor, she’s had the opportunity to interact with people locally and internationally and was particularly impressed to see the measures that are in place in other countries to support children and vulnerable groups. ‘There’s absolutely nothing preventing me from bringing this same kind of thing home,’ she thought.

So she started to host a party for the children in Albouystown every year, among several other community initiatives that saw her interacting with children, older folk, single parents, and other groups of people who are in need. But the pandemic put a damper on her activities in 2020 and when her income was threatened, she decided to put all her energy and efforts into her business.

“We took a real beating in the pandemic last year,” Carolyn, the owner of Harmony Inn and Secret Villa Apartment Rentals, told Pepperpot Magazine. She still managed to host a toy drive last year with the kind assistance of another businesswoman Natasha Narine from Glitz and Glams, but many of her other initiatives were generally halted.

“Amidst a hundred, if I can just touch the lives of one or two children and make a difference, I would go for it,” she expressed. So once out with friends one night, the topic of the toy drive came up and Carolyn was saying that she didn’t think she could host it out of pocket this year.

“I’ve been doing the party or toy drive for the past 10 years, so my friends said let’s not let it die. We all came up with an idea to pool our resources to make it happen,” she said. Carolyn couldn’t be happier that her toy drive will be a reality later this month with the help of funds that will be generated at a brunch today (December 5) at Parc Rayne.

Having done business with Parc Rayne over the years to host her parties, the folks there didn’t hesitate to say yes when she asked them to use the facility to host the brunch. “It’s amazing what you can do when you have a group of like-minded people come together for a common cause. The energy is really good; we’re excited,” Carolyn said about her friends.

“We believe that we have an obligation to people, whether it be to children, older folks[sic]; we have an obligation to touch other people’s lives through an act of kindness, a scholarship; to point an entrepreneur in the right direction; we believe that we have a lot to give,” she continued.

Carolyn and her friends contacted Meleesa Payne to put on a fashion show at the brunch. Payne was happy to be a part of the initiative and will have her models walk for free at the event. Saxophonist Calvin Nelson will also be on hand to serenade the audience and Latifa Agard from the National Dance Company will do a dance composed by Vivienne Daniels. Other persons who are contributing to the event include Delecia George, Aaliyah Brewster, Leson Jones, Quacy Craig, Colleen McLennon, Saskiea Boyer, and Kevin Murray.

Carolyn said she would love to make this initiative an annual one to put a smile on the faces of many children. Three communities – Festival City, West Ruimveldt, and Albouystown – are being targeted this year with 350 children who stand to benefit.

“Despite the pandemic, we found a way and without a budget. So many people are giving of their time and other resources and we are really grateful to them. We encourage people in other areas to come together in a good spirit of trust and help to do things. It might send a child to school or help him access medical attention. Just come together for a common good,” Carolyn urged.