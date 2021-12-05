Rising from the ashes

THIS is the story of Clerisia Anderson, a student who was forced to discontinue her law programme at the University of Guyana.

Anderson, who hails from Laing Avenue in Georgetown, lost everything in a fire that destroyed approximately 12 homes back in October 2007, but she has since rebuilt her life by establishing her own business as a cosmetologist.

During an interview with the Pepperpot Magazine, Anderson noted that her idea for starting her business enterprise began when she was trying to make ends meet as a result of losing her home to fire.

According to her, she was expected to be gainfully employed at the CARICOM Secretariat, but quickly realised that it would have conflicted with her time and studies at the University of Guyana.

“It started with a thought to do something in the meanwhile, while I was on my leave of absence from studying at the University of Guyana, because being a third-year law student, we had a fire in Laing Avenue and everything that I had owned was consumed in that fire- tools to study with, etc. But I was still determined to complete the course,” she explained.

Anderson was dealing with a lot at the time, and she even collapsed on the UG Campus as a result. According to the doctor’s report, she explained that her collapse was due to chronic fatigue and stress. “So they recommended that I take some time out from studies, so in the meanwhile[sic], I thought of doing this cosmetology course. [I] never had the idea that this would have been a long-term something for me,” Anderson told the Pepperpot Magazine.

During that time, Anderson, after completing her studies in cosmetology in the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, returned to Guyana and became a professional in the trade.

“It was myself and a friend. Persons would know of Clerisia’s Salon from the street. We were in Salt and Pepper’s establishment, but due to the circumstances of the security of the environment, we moved to the new Vendors’ Mall. It is a hard task getting customers from that location to here, lest persons look at the length of travel for them via walking. So we are now here because of a lot of work and effort. However, my intention is to continue my law course, now having something to bring in an income,” Anderson told the Pepperpot Magazine.

The entrepreneur mentioned that this isn’t her first business venture. Since her exit from the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, where she pursued Principles of Business when writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and for her School Based Assessment (SBA), she chose to sell.

“I would have [sic] worked part-time selling clothes, and so on. My father had a tin smith business. Business has been in our family all the time. I could remember being around the age of nine or 10 and walking down the street selling cake pans,” Anderson vividly recalled.

She couldn’t help but emphasise the importance of noting that something has to bring an income.

Anderson recalled that from the time she was a young girl, she always liked doing hair and nails.

“I vividly remember buying stuff at Gandhi’s, trying something on my own, but didn’t get through. So after the whole thing that happened, you are thinking about ways of surviving and being qualified, having my CXCs, you are thinking about going to have just a normal job. But I want to do something in the meanwhile[sic], whilst waiting to finish my law course and this was the way to go,” the beautician told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Anderson said that during the time of study and focus on her law degree, she was not immediately aware that the tragic loss of her home as a result of fire had had a severe effect on her mental health.

She noted that even though this tragedy occurred, she learnt some vital lessons along the way, such as more ways how to acquire much-needed finances to carry her further ahead in her life’s journey.

The beautician is of the strong view that when life hits you hard, giving up is certainly not an option.

She opined that people must be on the lookout for opportunities that will come their way.

“I am feeling extremely great that I didn’t give up, and lay back asking for help. I made something happen and due to that fact, by the grace of God, what has happened not only is it benefitting me…I remember my first employee was my niece and she had her own frustration at that time and I was able to teach her while … and today, she is in the same field doing something for herself and that is really a blessing, knowing that you can teach someone how to catch fish and they’re doing something,”Anderson said.

What is needed in the business sector?

Anderson believes strongly that in the business sector, there should be more access to grants, financial support, and training.

According to her, wherever you go in the country, there are people with lots of ideas, but lack the training and financial support to accomplish an excellent job.

Anderson also advocates for an organisation or a system to be put in place for persons with an entrepreneurial mindset, as she believes that such an institution could greatly help small-business owners.