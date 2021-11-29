Speeding motorcyclist killed in Berbice

RODRIQUES Anthon, 28, of Lot 48 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice lost his life on Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle, CH 2475, and crashing on Asylum Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Police Headquarters noted that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the northern side of the aforementioned street without a safety helmet at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his bike, ended up in a northern drain and continued to proceed west where he collided with a concrete culvert situated on the eastern side of Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to police report, Anthon ‘pitched off’ the motorcycle and further collided into a building located on the western side of Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist received injuries about his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body is at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.