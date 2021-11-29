News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Berbice
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The motorcycle at the scene of the accident
The motorcycle at the scene of the accident

RODRIQUES Anthon, 28, of Lot 48 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice lost his life on Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle, CH 2475, and crashing on Asylum Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Police Headquarters noted that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the northern side of the aforementioned street without a safety helmet at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his bike, ended up in a northern drain and continued to proceed west where he collided with a concrete culvert situated on the eastern side of Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to police report, Anthon ‘pitched off’ the motorcycle and further collided into a building located on the western side of Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist received injuries about his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body is at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.