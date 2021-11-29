Essequibo mother pleads for help to fight cervical cancer

By Jeune Bailey Van Keric

THE loss of a spouse often leaves one broken-hearted, but being diagnosed with stage three cancer can be devastating and depressing. That was the feeling expressed by Jenelle Seymour, 34, shortly after the passing of her partner Graham Hollingsworth, and thereafter discovering the cause of her abnormal bleeding.

Jenelle lives at Lot 22 Public Road, Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast with her three underage children. It was during the month of July that she sought the medical services at the Suddie Public Hospital, in Region Two, where she was being treated for a urinary tract infection.

On October 29, she was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was advised to conduct a subsequent biopsy at a private health institution, which cost $16,000.

The findings of the biopsy were positive. A computerised tomography scan, commonly referred to as a CAT scan, diagnosed the condition as stage three cervical cancer.

Subsequently, Jenelle was told that the cost for complete treatment is $650,000, a sum that she does not have. A letter to seek financial assistance from the Ministry of Finance was given to her by the Oncologist at the Cancer Institute, but she was informed that the ministry’s coffers are empty.

Due to that response, Jenelle’s sister, Marsha, has since set up a Go Fund page on Facebook, pleading with kind-hearted persons to assist by raising the necessary monies by Tuesday November 30, the date appointed for the commencement of radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Jenelle is unemployed; her deceased partner was the lone breadwinner.

Cervical cancer is one cancer the world can actually eliminate. It is preventable and treatable and the death of a woman makes it a tragedy, said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who in 2018 made a global call for action towards the elimination of cervical cancer.

On November 17, 2020, the World Health Organisation launched a global strategy to accelerate elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem, with a resolution passed by 194 countries.