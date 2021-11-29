News Archives
Work begins on Road Safety Action Plan
Works ongoing on Sherriff Street (DPI photo)
THE Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works is currently in search of a consultant to commence design works of a Road Safety Action Plan (RSAP), an initiative that is part of the Adequate Housing and Urban Transport Programme, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

According to the Expressions of Interest, the consultant will be responsible for preparing studies in implementing the programme. The plan will diagnose and analyse the overall situation, identify key risks, opportunities and entry points for improvements. The studies will also be used to prepare an action plan of activities and investments to be financed and implemented in order to reduce the number of fatalities overtime.

The consultant must have experience in road traffic safety analysis, particularly relating to engineering, enforcement and investigation; conducting legal services, reviews and comparative law analysis. It also includes identifying legislative and institutional deficiencies and recommending appropriate measures for improvement.

Legal drafting experience in Guyana would be a distinct advantage. Additionally, the consultant must be experienced in public law and governance and the knowledge of international standards in relation to road safety and traffic management.

Furthermore, the consultant will be responsible for communication studies regarding road use practices, with particular emphasis on analysing current levels of awareness, identifying deficiencies in existing strategies, and crafting behavioural change strategies and messages for all categories of road users.

The estimated implementation period of the consultancy is six months.
The consultant(s) will be selected in accordance with the quality and cost-based selection (QCBS) procedures set out in the IDB’s “Policies for the Selection and Contracting of Consultants by the IDB”.
Consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or a sub-consultancy to enhance their qualifications.

The Ministry of Public Works has already embarked on a massive infrastructural upgrade of Guyana and its roadways. The Sherriff – Mandela Road expansion, one of the many highly-anticipated road projects in Georgetown, is nearing completion with more than 70 per cent of the development almost complete.

Works have already commenced on the Mandela to Eccles Road which will offset the rapidly-growing traffic congestion on the East Bank Demerara highway. These are just two projects out of hundreds that the government has embarked on, as part of its manifesto promise of improving connectivity and productivity in Guyana. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

