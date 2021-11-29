Technical training centre, regional labour office for Bartica

LABOUR Minister, Joseph Hamilton, on Saturday, visited two sites in Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, Region Seven, for the possible establishment of a technical training centre in the township.

Once established, the centre will be the hub for technical and vocational training for residents of Bartica and surrounding communities.

One of the sites visited already has a building which was previously used as a training centre, while the other is a piece of land under the management of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC).

Minister Hamilton said he will formally engage the relevant agencies to explore the best option for the new training facility.

He explained that the intention is to have a space that communities could utilise for training programmes. Currently, there is no such facility in the region which is hampering the rolling out of many of the programmes offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

“We have had some difficulties doing the mechanic training programmes because we don’t have a facility. Cosmetology, we couldn’t do that also, so we want to get this facility up and running,” the minister noted.

Minister Hamilton explained that the building will also house the regional labour office. Technical officers for the Board of Industrial Training, Labour, Occupational Safety and Health, Central Recruitment and Manpower and Co-operatives Department will also be stationed there.

In the meantime, the officers will occupy an office space at the Bartica Community Centre Ground. Minister Hamilton also visited that office which is currently being furnished.

Already, the ministry has established labour offices in Linden, and Regions Two, Six and 10 with the aim of increasing its presence throughout the country so that citizens could have access to services provided by the agency. Officers of the ministry are also stationed in every region.

Accompanying the minister was Land Administrative Officer of the GL&SC, Michael Peltier and Prime Ministerial Representative, Ewring Ward.