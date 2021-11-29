Motorcyclist, pillion rider injured during attempt to overtake car

MOTORCYCLIST Joshua Jack, 20, and pillion rider Neavon Evans, 19, both of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were injured on Saturday while attempting to overtake a car on the Hope Public Road, ECD.

The driver of the motorcar with registration PKK 5325 was identified as Everton Parkes, 56, of Lot 52 Victoria Village, ECD while the motorcycle bore registration number CL 2981

According to Police Headquarters, the motorcar was proceeding south along the eastern side of Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara, at a normal rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that the motorcyclist was proceeding in the same direction.

While in the process of overtaking the motorcar, police said the motorcyclist collided with the right side rear portion of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the surface of the road and received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the motorcyclist was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was later admitted a patient suffering from a broken right leg while the pillion rider received injuries about his body and is being kept for observation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motorcar PKK 5325 and it indicated that he had no alcohol in his system.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been served as investigations continue.