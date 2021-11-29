Policeman refuses $700,000 bribe, puts alleged corrupters in custody

THREE persons are in police custody after they attempted to bribe a police officer on Saturday in order for him to forego investigations against one of them at the Golden Grove Police Station.

The suspects were identified as two men in their 30s and a 25-year-old female.

Reports indicate that at around 17:30 hrs on Saturday, a 37-year-old male was apprehended on two sentence warrants and escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station and placed in custody.

While there, he requested a telephone call to his lawyer which was facilitated by the police.

The suspect was visited by the attorney-at-law, and shortly afterwards by a 25-year-old female who gave him a package.

According to police headquarters, the detained male then requested to speak to the investigating officer, which was granted. In the presence of another policeman, he gave the investigating officer $700,000 cash to forego investigation/prosecution against him.

The investigating officer immediately told the man of the offence committed and cautioned him. The money was then marked and lodged pending charges.

Thereafter, the female visitor and the 38-year-old male were contacted and told of the offence of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony with a Corrupt Transaction with an Agent.

They were cautioned, arrested and placed in custody pending further investigations.