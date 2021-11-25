Fenton Park: Fostering positive growth among Guyanese men

COGNISANT that men need strong support systems to foster social and personal growth, Fenton Park has dedicated decades of his life to this mission.

Park, who is a businessman and the current President of the National Association of Men’s Ministry within the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, has led many workshops and forums in Guyana and around the world that aim to promote positive attributes among men.

He recently sat down with the Guyana Chronicle to share some aspects of his life and work in the men’s ministry.

“I’ve been involved in men’s ministry from 1983. Currently, I serve as the President of the National Association of Men’s Ministry within the Guyana Conference of Seventh Day Adventist that caters for more than 25,000 men across the length and breadth of Guyana,” Park related.

He said that his work with the men’s ministry over the years has seen him working with men, teens and young children from different backgrounds and lifestyles.

“I have had the privilege of meeting several men in the various regions of this country and meeting with men outside of this country to talk with them about men issues. We don’t only work with men, we work with boys and teens and enable men to be empowered in the long run,” he added.

Speaking on his latest venture, Park, who owns a marketing company, is hoping to use the earnings to execute a project that will target men in hinterland regions and vulnerable communities.

“I have a marketing company called Parks Lumber and Marketing … that’s my own company where I market products in Guyana and also outside of Guyana,” Park said.

He added: “I plan to take some proceeds from that project to help men in the hinterland, men in what we call vulnerable communities, men in my own church and from a national body.”

The project, he further explained, will foster consciousness among males of all ages.

“There is a possibility we can move men from one level to the next. Within five years we must be able to see men who we never thought or dreamt of, becoming somebody of worth.”

He related that the aim is to encourage men to be the best versions of themselves and to take full advantage of opportunities that will enable and encourage them.

“Opportunities are available all around and what you must do is make the best of what you have, whatever you are doing, you can start there, but there should not be the end of the road.”

In a direct appeal to men and young teen boys, Park said, “You have the ability to climb higher and higher and that is what I always encourage men to do. Don’t think about staying on the same level, think of moving up.”