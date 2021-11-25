$614M contract signed for construction of new Fire Service Headquarters

A CONTRACT valued $614M was signed on Wednesday for the construction of the new Guyana Fire Service Headquarters building on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The work was publicly advertised and won by Mohammed’s Enterprise following an evaluation by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

The contract was signed by Home Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mae Thomas and Nazar Mohammed of Mohammed’s Enterprise. Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn witnessed the signing

The construction will commence on the fire headquarters no later than December 1, 2021 and completion is expected 14 months after.

Minister Benn indicated that the relocation of the Guyana Fire and Ambulance Service will help increase emergency response timings, given that they will be away from the heavily congested Stabroek Market area. Also, they will have more space for holding the equipment and assets.

Minister Benn also mentioned that Georgetown is physically expanding to the East and South, which will allow the Guyana Fire Service Headquarters to be better spatially located.