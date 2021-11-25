Six candidates shortlisted for GECOM CEO; Four for DCEO

THE search for Chief Elections Officer (CEO) and Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission may soon be over as six candidates have been shortlisted for the position of CEO and four shortlisted for DCEO.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the six shortlisted persons for CEO are Vishnu Persaud, Aneal Giddings, Eugene Petty, Deodat Persaud, Kurt Clarke, and Leslie Harrow.

Meanwhile, the shortlisted candidates for DCEO are Melanie Marshall, Neil Bacchus, Mohamed Arjoon, and Deodat Persaud.

The shortlisted candidates were compiled based on lists submitted by members of the elections commission to the Chairman, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh.

According to information provided to this newspaper, candidates for Assistant Chief Elections Officer/Assistant Commissioner for National Registration (ACEO/ACNR) are Delon Clarke, Noland Jervis, Melanie Marshall, Paul Jaisingh, Mohamed Arjoon, Neil Bacchus, Deolall Ramlall, Deodat Persaud, Natasha Grenion Dipchand, Andrea Sparman, Duarte Hetsberger, and Colin April.

The Commission now moves close to finalizing the way forward as the shortlisted candidates are likely to have not been officially notified as yet of their shortlisting.

Things appear, however, to be moving apace to the finality of this process despite public reports of differences in opinion within the statutory body.

In late September, GECOM met to approve the advertising of key positions of the elections commission’s secretariat which were made vacant as a result of the massive shake-up following the plethora of challenges experienced during the 2020 general and regional elections which almost saw the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition returning to office through strange processes.

Several charges have since been laid against former top elections officials.

While General and Regional Elections (GRE) are still a few years away, local government election is currently due.

Once the elections body’s major positions have been filled, engagement between the statutory body and the President can commence on the holding of local government elections.