$11 M for Capoey’s tourism, productive sectors

AMERINDIAN Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, on Tuesday, said some $11 million will be available to facilitate developments in the tourism and production sectors in Capoey, Region two.

Minister Sukhai was part of a ministerial delegation to the community which addressed a number of concerns raised by residents.

The minister urged residents to place tourism in the community as a priority as government has made several investments to boost the sector.

“I want to also ask you to be serious about tourism. Capoey has started tourism and it’s very accessible and we are also supporting that sector here. For example, your economic grant, from what I looked on the submissions, they are geared towards enhancing your opportunities of building the tourism base and also, we are going to add an additional $3 million that will go towards enhancing your guest house.

“So that is about, let’s say that $11 million will be available for tourism and, of course, the productive infrastructure and the roads,” she said.

She also urged the village council to prioritise the establishment of the community’s ICT hub, noting that it should have already been up and running.

“… We’re expecting by now, that you should have had a spanking, brand new ICT hub where the Prime Minister can just roll in the Internet, the connectivity, the power source, the laptops and we have begun the training of those trainers who will take control of, and support the hub when it becomes operational.

“We’ve been speaking about this hub one year now, the year is coming to an end and I want to ask the village council to put some priority towards it because everywhere we go, we have to hear complaints about connectivity,” she said.

The minister also presented an engine and a brushcutter to the community.

“Today the request that came in for the school children to have an engine, we have brought that engine in and also the brushcutter was a request made earlier also, which were both bought from the 2021 budget. So, we are happy to deliver on the commitments and on the budgetary work that we’ve had engagements with you in the earlier period of this year,” she noted.

Minister Sukhai encouraged residents to take care of the machines.

“I want to make one appeal: that you take charge, the village council takes charge of the engine and that you operate it in the best interest of the village, including the maintenance; it is important,” she said.

(DPI)