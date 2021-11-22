Man, seeking employment in Region 7 backdam, dies mysteriously

A 28-year-old man, who left the coast in search of employment, died of unknown circumstances in the Suewanda Backdam, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police say the man, Kerwin Sobers of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was employed at a mining operation owned by Oswald Wilson.

The police statement quoted Wilson saying the now-deceased man fell ill about five days before. On Friday last, Sobers was being transported to Puruni Landing in Region 7 to seek medical attention when his body became motionless.

The body was examined by the Police and there were no marks of violence, the statement continued. Investigations are ongoing.