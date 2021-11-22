News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Truck operator electrocuted while rendering assistance to stranded driver
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp Image 2021-11-22 at 5.35.12 PM

SEERAM Jainarine, also known as Akash, a 28-year-old canter truck operator from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Sunday last electrocuted as he rendered assistance to a stranded driver.

The incident occurred on the Zeelugt Public Road, EBE. A police statement confirmed that Jainarine was contacted by 70-year-old Orlando Braithwaite whose pickup truck suffered a blow-out and went into a trench on the public road. Jainarine reportedly arrived on the scene around 18:00hrs with his assistant. 

The Police report said Jainarine stood at the right side of the canter operating the crane when it came into contact with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electrical wire causing the wire to spark. Jainarine’s body was reportedly pitched to the ground.  

A passing motorcar was stopped by the assistant, and Jainarine was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor there. Police were called and Jainarine’s body was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour and is awaiting a post mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.