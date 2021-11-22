Truck operator electrocuted while rendering assistance to stranded driver

SEERAM Jainarine, also known as Akash, a 28-year-old canter truck operator from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Sunday last electrocuted as he rendered assistance to a stranded driver.

The incident occurred on the Zeelugt Public Road, EBE. A police statement confirmed that Jainarine was contacted by 70-year-old Orlando Braithwaite whose pickup truck suffered a blow-out and went into a trench on the public road. Jainarine reportedly arrived on the scene around 18:00hrs with his assistant.

The Police report said Jainarine stood at the right side of the canter operating the crane when it came into contact with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electrical wire causing the wire to spark. Jainarine’s body was reportedly pitched to the ground.

A passing motorcar was stopped by the assistant, and Jainarine was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor there. Police were called and Jainarine’s body was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour and is awaiting a post mortem examination.