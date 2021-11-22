Aviation sector mourns as Guyana loses two treasured pioneers

THE last three days have been especially difficult for Guyana’s aviation sector as its members mourn the death of two of their pioneers jointly credited for the conceptualizing of the Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School.

84-year-old veteran aviator Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, and 80-year-old aircraft maintenance engineer, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Charles Hutson died within three days of each other. Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) expressed sadness at the deaths of both men.

Chan-a-Sue was involved in a motor vehicle accident late last month when the car he was driving, with his wife, Margaret in the passenger seat, was hit by a minibus at the corner of High and Barrack Streets, Kingston.

A police report confirmed the accident and said Chan-a-Sue and his wife were admitted to the male and female surgical wards, respectively, at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

“Another sad day for the aviation fraternity in Guyana. Another local hero is now flying with the angels. Farewell Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, A.A. may God grant you eternal rest. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue,” the GCAA said in a brief Facebook post on Monday.

Captain Chan-A-Sue served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the aeronautical engineering school from its founding in 1993 up until he departed from the position in 2018.

On Friday last, the authority expressed “shock and sadness” at the news of the passing of Charles Hutson.

“As an aircraft engineer, Col. Hutson was responsible for the effective maintenance of a fleet of aircraft at the Guyana Airways Corporation.

He was later transferred to the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) with the rank of Major, where he attained certification in helicopter maintenance, becoming the first Guyanese to hold a dual aircraft (Helicopter and Fixed wing) maintenance engineering license.

He was type rated on the majority of fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft,” the GCAA statement read.