COVID-19 booster shots ready for persons from approved categories

AS of today, persons who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster shot can do so, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update for November 22.

The Health Minister said in order for persons to be eligible to receive the booster shots, they must fall within one of three categories established by the health authorities.

Dr Anthony outlined these eligible categories as persons who are 50 years and over with or without comorbidities; persons who are 18 years and older with or without comorbidities; and all healthcare workers who are 18 years and older.

A number of vaccines are currently being administered in Guyana including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson), Sputnik-V, and Sinopharm. Minister Anthony was cautious in outlining that the booster COVID-19 vaccine taken by persons should be based on the initial vaccines they received.

Persons who received two doses of Pfizer vaccine initially should take the Pfizer vaccine as their COVID-19 booster shot. Persons with two doses of Moderna vaccine, either Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines can be used as a COVID-19 booster shot. Those who received the one-shot Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine should take that same vaccine as the COVID-19 booster shot.

With the Sinopharm vaccine, Dr Anthony continued, once two doses have already been received then the Sinopharm should be used as the COVID-19 booster shot. For persons that received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the COVID-19 booster shout should also be AstraZeneca, however, Pfizer can be administered as well. For recipients of the two doses of Sputnik-V, the Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson) could be used as a COVID-19 booster shot.

The Health Minister advised persons to work with their COVID-19 vaccination cards so that the information on the COVID-19 booster shot could be added to the card.