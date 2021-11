POLICE ranks in Region Six destroyed 450 pounds of dried marijuana, along with 120,000 cannabis sativa plants, valued $115M during a drug eradication exercise on Monday on the west bank of Fort Nassau, Berbice River.

Police Headquarters said the plants destroyed ranged from one foot to six feet in height while many were discovered in a camp which was used as a drying area.

Further, police said that in the drying area, the 450 pounds of dried cannabis were found and everything was set alight.